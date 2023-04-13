Lili Reinhart was photographed smooching TikTok star Jack Martin, who recently made fun of her ex-boyfriend Cole Sprouse.

The pair weren’t shy about showing a little PDA as they shared a kiss outside LAX airport in Los Angeles, where Martin dropped off Reinhart on Monday. In the photo obtained by ET, the “Riverdale” star, 26, wraps her arms around Martin, who has his hands placed on her hips as they go in for a kiss.

Reinhart’s latest romance comes almost a year after she was linked to Spencer Neville. At the time, the two were spotted together at Coachella.

Prior, Reinhart was in a relationship with her “Riverdale” co-star, Sprouse. Coincidentally, Martin made a TikTok video where he reenacted Sprouse’s “Call Her Daddy” interview, where he spoke about the end of his relationship with Reinhart.

Martin, who’s been called a “dupe” of Sprouse, posted the parody of himself playing up his comparison to Reinhart’s ex for International Women’s Day with fellow TikToker, Brianna Lapaglia, who portrayed “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper.

Outside of social media, Martin, 24, has appeared on “La Brea”.

Reinhart has remained mum about her love life since her split from Sprouse in 2020 after three years of dating. During the episode of “Call Her Daddy”, Sprouse, 30, spoke out for the first time about their split and shared where he and the actress stand now.

“It was really hard. It was really hard for both of us,” he said of the breakup. “I think the work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend all the way we felt about each other and it didn’t afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that. I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other in that.”

Of their current relationship, Cole said that he and Reinhart are “good friends now” and that they “work really well together.”

