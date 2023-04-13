Pete Davidson and anchor Colin Jost during "SNL" Weekend Update on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

“Saturday Night Live”‘s season 48 is still going strong! The NBC mainstay recently announced the latest round of celebs they’ve tapped to host the celebrated sketch comedy series.

“Ghosted” star Ana de Armas will be joined by musical guest Karol G as she heads up the April 15 episode.

Pete Davidson, who left the late-night sketch series at the end of season 47 in 2022, will make his return to Studio 8H on May 6. He’ll be promoting his new semi-autobiographical comedy series, “Bupkis”, which launches on Peacock just a few days earlier.

This season, the new cast has looked quite a bit different, with four fresh new faces after a surprising exodus of long-time cast members — including veteran cast member Cecily Strong, who departed the show mid-season during the last episode of 2022. However, the new group have been coming together for a strong series of episodes over the past few months.

Check out the full list of the hosts and musical guests who have lent their talent to Season 48, and who are set to take the stage in the weeks to come. Check back as the season progresses, as the list will be updated regularly as new hosts and musical guests are announced.

“SNL” Episode 1 — Oct. 1, 2022

Musical guest Kendrick Lamar, host Miles Teller, and Bowen Yang during “SNL” Promos in Studio 8H on Friday, September 30, 2022. — Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

“Top Gun: Maverick” star Miles Teller hosted the season 48 debut — and appeared in the “cold open” sketch, which is rare for a first-time host — while Kendrick Lamar hit the stage as a musical guest.

“SNL” Episode 2 — Oct. 8, 2022

Musical guest Willow, host Brendan Gleeson, and Chloe Fineman during “SNL” Promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, October 6, 2022. — Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images

Celebrated Irish actor Brendan Gleeson made his SNL debut and was joined in his monologue by his “The Banshees of Inisherin” co-star Colin Farrell. Meanwhile, Willow served as the night’s musical guest.

“SNL” Episode 3 — Oct. 15, 2022

Host Megan Thee Stallion during the “SNL” Monologue on Saturday, October 15, 2022. — Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion pulled double duty, making her debut as an “SNL” host, and her triumphant return as a musical guest.

“SNL” Episode 4 — Oct. 29, 2022

Musical guest Jack Harlow performs on “SNL” on Saturday, March 27, 2021. — Photo By: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After previously serving as a musical guest, Jack Harlow took the stage for “SNL”‘s Halloween episode, and, like Megan Thee Stallion, also performed.

“SNL” Episode 5 — Nov. 5, 2022

Host Amy Schumer during a “SNL” promo in Studio 8H — Episode 1745. — Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Comedian and Oscars co-host Amy Schumer took the reins in her third go as host. Meanwhile, she was joined by Steve Lacy as the night’s musical guest.

“SNL” Episode 6 — Nov. 12, 2022

Dave Chappelle during the monologue on “SNL” Episode 1710 on November 12, 2016. — Photo by: Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Stand-up comic and returning host Dave Chappelle took the stage once again, alongside the night’s musical guest, hip hop duo Black Star.

“SNL” Episode 7 — Dec. 3, 2022

Host Keke Palmer during the “SNL” Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022. — Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Keke Palmer made her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut, shocking viewers when she revealed her baby bump, announcing her first pregnancy with boyfriend Darius Jackson. She was joined by musical guest SZA.

“SNL” Episode 8 — Dec. 10, 2022

Hosts Steve Martin and Martin Short during the “SNL” Monologue on Saturday, December 10, 2022. — Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

“Only Murders in the Building” co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short returned to their familiar old stomping grounds as joint co-hosts, and were joined by musical guest Brandi Carlile.

“SNL” Episode 9 — Dec. 17, 2022

Host Austin Butler during the “SNL” Monologue on Saturday, December 17, 2022. — Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

“Elvis” star and Oscar nominee Austin Butler basked in the spotlight during his hosting debut. Meanwhile, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs were originally set to serve as musical guests. However, the band’s guitarist, Nick Zinner, was battling pneumonia, and they were forced to pull out. In their place, Lizzo stepped up to serve as musical guest. This marked Lizzo’s second time as musical guest in 2022, after she performed and also hosted “SNL” back in April.

“SNL” Episode 10 — Jan. 21, 2023

Musical guest Sam Smith, host Aubrey Plaza, and Kenan Thompson during “SNL” Promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, January 19, 2023. — Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images

For the show’s first episode of the new year, “SNL” tapped “White Lotus” star, and queen of deadpan, Aubrey Plaza to host. She was joined by musical guest Sam Smith, who returned to the Studio 8H stage for the fourth time.

“SNL” Episode 11 — Jan. 28, 2023

Michael B. Jordan — Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

“Creed” and “Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan made his “SNL” hosting debut, alongside first-time musical guest Lil Baby — who previously made an uncredited appearance during an episode back in 2019.

“SNL” Episode 12 — Feb. 4, 2023

Pedro Pascal — Photo by: Will Heath/NBC

Pedro Pascal, who stars in the HBO drama “The Last of Us” and Disney+’s “The Mandalorian”, made his “SNL” hosting debut, alongside musical guest Coldplay. The British band performed for the seventh time.

“SNL” Episode 13 — Feb. 25, 2023

Musical guest Jack White, host Woody Harrelson, and special guest Scarlett Johansson during Goodnights & Credits — Photo by: Will Heath/NBC

Woody Harrelson, who next been seen as CIA officer E. Howard Hunt in the HBO limited series “White House Plumbers”, joined the five-timers club when he returned to Studio 8H. Jack White was the musical guest, with the singer also making his fifth appearance on the show — once with The White Stripes and three previous times solo. During the episode, Scarlett Johansson made a surprise appearance.

“SNL” Episode 14 — Mar. 4, 2023

Musical guest Kelsea Ballerini, host Travis Kelce, and Heidi Gardner in Studio 8H during “SNL” Promos on Thursday, March 2, 2023. — Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images

NFL star Travis Kelce — hot off his Super Bowl LVII victory — made his “SNL” debut, making him the first athlete to host since J.J. Watts took on the challenge in Feb. 2020. Kelce was joined by first-time musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

“SNL” Episode 15 — Mar. 11, 2023

Jenna Ortega hosting “Saturday Night Live” — Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images

“Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega took the Studio 8H stage as a first time host, and was joined by musical guest The 1975. This marked the band’s second turn as “SNL” musical guests.

“SNL” Episode 16 — Apr. 1, 2023

Quinta Brunson — Photo by: Will Heath/NBC

“Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson — who has won an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award just in the past few months — made her “Saturday Night Live” debut, alongside musical guest Lil Yachty.

“SNL” Episode 17 — Apr. 8, 2023

Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas of musical guest Jonas Bothers, host Molly Shannon, and Ego Nwodim — Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

“SNL” alum Molly Shannon returned to Studio 8H as a first-time solo host. (She and many of her female co-stars returned for Betty White’s Mother’s Day show in 2010.) Shannon was accompanied by musical guest Jonas Brothers, who returned to the show for the first time since 2019.

“SNL” Episode 17 — Apr. 15, 2023

Ana de Armas — Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Ana de Armas will promote her upcoming rom-com thriller, “Ghosted”, with an “SNL”–hosting turn on April 15, and will be joined by another Latina performing powerhouse in musical guest Karol G.

“SNL” Episode 18 — May 6, 2023

Pete Davidson and anchor Colin Jost during “SNL” Weekend Update on Saturday, May 21, 2022. — Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Pete Davidson makes his return to Studio 8H for the May 6 episode, one year after departing “SNL” following the 47th season, ET can confirm. It will mark Davidson’s hosting debut. He will be promoting his new Peacock series, “Bupkis”. A source close to the show tells ET everyone is excited for him to come back. “SNL is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain,” Davidson wrote ahead of his last episode as a “SNL” cast member last year. “Can’t wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs lives, coast to coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

