“Big Brother Canada” season 11’s resident nice guy, Jonathan Leonard, has been given the boot.

The fisherman, from Newfoundland, became the fourth person to be evicted on Thursday after houseguests were faced with a difficult decision during an emotional week.

Leonard, who was the season’s second jury member and the first member of “The Crown” alliance to depart, said: “When I came in here, I came in with the mindset of meeting people from all around Canada and getting to know them and building relationships – and I got more than that.

“I tried to represent my province as best I could and be true to who I am and it seemed to go over well in there.”

Leonard found himself on the chopping block after first-time Head of Household, Toronto’s Terrell “Ty” McDonald, named him as the replacement nom when Renee Mior’s ally, Shanaya Carter, won $5,000 and her first POV of the season, using it to save Mior.

This week’s HOH competition, “Circle K Trivia Showdown”, saw the houseguests square off, putting their memory to the test by answering trivia questions about the Circle K Snack Wall in the BBCAN Manor.

Kuzie’s sweet-tooth and Circle K Snack Wall knowledge ended up helping her out, and she became the new HOH.

