The Kylie Jenner/Timothée Chalamet rumours are heating up.

On Thursday, “The Kardashians” star’s SUV was spotted arriving at Chalamet’s mansion in Beverly Hills, coming amid rumours that the pair may be dating.

In the photos first obtained by TMZ, it was unclear whether Jenner was actually in the car, as she was not seen on camera.

Rumours about the possible romance began with a blind item posted by Instagram account Duexmoi earlier this month.

“I can confirm too about timothée and kylie!” the tipster told the outlet.

The reaction to the rumours made a splash on social media, with fans expressing their shock at the possible coupling.

kylie jenner and timothee chalamet dating feels the same as when two people from your high school that never interacted start dating like 6 years after graduation — jodie (@jodieegrace) April 6, 2023

kylie jenner and timothee chalamet… simply cannot wrap my head around this terrifying information pic.twitter.com/Fb9nLWIOwY — christine (@feeleychristine) April 6, 2023

One Twitter user even shared video of Jenner and Chalamet very briefly interacting while at Paris Fashion Week in January, around the same time the Duexmoi tipster said they learned the two were dating.