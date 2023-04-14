Click to share this via email

Ryan Reynolds settled a longtime debate about his Wrexham A.F.C co-owner Rob McElhenney with a hilarious birthday message on Friday.

The Canadian actor took to social media to reveal an epic new song dedicated to how you pronounce McElhenney’s last name.

Reynolds crooned at the start of the song, “Sure he’s got a pretty face, that people know they know.

“They think they recognize him from his big-time TV show… but despite the accolades, despite the load of fame…

“One thing that they do not know, is how to say his name,” the “Deadpool” star sang, before launching into a catchy tune about the correct pronunciation.

Would be a real shame if this became a @wrexham_afc Racecourse chant. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 14, 2023

The fun-filled clip featured appearances from multiple “Wrexham” fans at the pub, as well as McElhenney’s “It’s Always Sunny In Philedelphia” co-star and wife Kaitlin Olson.

Reynolds even referenced the show’s iconic Paddy’s Pub, as well as including a cameo from Welsh opera sing Charlotte Church.

He captioned the clip, “A birthday card might’ve been easier. Happy birthday @RMcElhenney,” adding: “Would be a real shame if this became a @wrexham_afc Racecourse chant.”

Wrexham A.F.C. — which Reynolds and McElhenney purchased in 2020 — is currently on the cusp of being promoted back into the English Football League.

Reynolds is also in the running to buy NHL team the Ottawa Senators.