Reese Witherspoon attends the Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Reese Witherspoon hit the red carpet on Thursday for the first time since announcing her divorce from Jim Toth.

The “Legally Blonde” actress posed for photographers at the Los Angeles premiere for Apple TV+’s “The Last Thing He Told Me”.

Witherspoon looked stunning in a one-shouldered black dress with lace cutouts at the event.

She was joined at the bash by the likes of Jennifer Garner and Aisha Tyler, who star in the new series.

Reese Witherspoon arrives at the Apple TV+ “The Last Thing He Told Me” Premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty)

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner and Aisha Tyler arrives at the Apple TV+ “The Last Thing He Told Me” Premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty)

Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company teamed up with Apple TV+ for the show, which is executive produced by Garner, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

Witherspoon’s appearance comes after she and Jim Toth announced they were going their separate ways after 11 years of marriage last month.

“We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said in a statement. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The news came just ahead of what would have been their 12-year anniversary.

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” they added. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”