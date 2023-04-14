Kerry Washington is sending positive vibes to Jamie Foxx.

In a post on her Instagram account, the actress shared her well wishes for her “Django Unchained” co-star amid his recovery from health issues.

“A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin,” she wrote.

Washington and Foxx played husband in wife in 2012’s “Django Unchained”, as well as the 2004 biopic “Ray”.

On Thursday, Foxx’s daughter took to Instagram to share a statement from her family, explaining that her father had “experienced a medical complication,” but that “due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

The family didn’t share any further details about the nature of the medical issue.

TMZ reported that sources with “direct knowledge” of the situation said 55-year-old Foxx had been taken too hospital on Tuesday morning, and that his condition was “serious enough’ that members of his family came into town to be with him.

“He’s communicating now, and that’s good news,” a source said.