Pete Davidson just revealed the answer to the question a lot of people have been wanting to know.

The “Saturday Night Live” star stopped by “The Breakfast Club” on Thursday with host Charlamagne tha God, when he was randomly asked how big his penis really is.

His manhood has been the talk of the internet for quite a while, after his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande revealed it was “like 10 inches” long.

The topic came up when Davidson and Charlamagne were discussing the title of his new series “Bupkis”.

When questioned whether there were any other names tossed around, including any based on his penis size, Davidson insisted, “I don’t understand. It’s really not that special. It’s a very normal-sized penis.”

“It’s not too big or too small,” he added.

“It’s big enough to enjoy and not big enough for it to hurt, is what I was told,” Davidson went on.

As well as her “10 inches” long comment, Grande also seemingly referenced Davidson’s penis size in her “Mean Girls”-themed “Thank U, Next” music video when she wrote “HUUUUGE” in the burn book.

Davidson joked about the comments during a stand-up show, telling the audience: “Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis?

“So that every girl who sees my d**k for the rest of my life is disappointed?”

Davidson’s new series “Bupkis” is “a heightened, fictionalized version” of his life. It’ll be released on Peacock on May 4, and will be coming to Showcase and STACKTV in Canada. Give the trailer a watch below.