Mark Wahlberg is going back to his roots.

Currently in the midst of promoting his new Flecha Azul Tequila brand, Wahlberg shared a pair of videos on Instagram in which he pops into the Stop and Shop in Quincy, Massachusetts.

As Wahlberg told his 22 million Instagram followers, that was where he landed his first job, earning $3.65 an hour.

“Where it all started – my first job!” he wrote in the caption.

“All right. Right here, is where the whole hustle started, 1988 I was working at this Stop and Shop on Newport Ave. in Quincy, but it was over there, they moved the store,” Wahlberg says as he enters.

“I was bagging groceries, $3.65 an hour while I was right up the street, getting my driver’s ed,” he continued.

“Same day I turned 17, I got my drivers license, I bought a Pontiac LeMans s**t box for $200 from Lappen’s Auto Parts,” he joked.

“We’re gonna see if I can get my job back,” he says, before he begins bagging’ groceries, in addition to hugging customers and posing for selfies.