Lizzo is a Nickelback fan, and the feeling is mutual.

The singer previously praised the Canadian band’s music in a 2019 CBC Music interview, with the group just sharing the clip earlier this week.

In the “Jam or Not a Jam” segment, Lizzo listened to Nickelback’s 2001 hit “How You Remind Me”.

She then said, “Why do people not like Nickelback? I feel like Nickelback gets way too much s**t… I think this is a jam.”

Bopping along the music, Lizzo then said, “It has a beautiful climax,” trying to sing along before admitting: “I don’t know the words, but everybody knows this melody.”

She suggested they got so much hate, “Because [lead singer Chad Kroeger] had a curly blond perm.

“That’s the only reason they get s**t, because this is an amazing song.”

Nickelback then shared the video, writing: “Thank you @lizzobeeating for the kind words!”

They had an invitation for the hitmaker as well, asking: “Open invite any show any time.. maybe see you in Houston this summer? 🤘🔥”

Nickelback are heading out on tour this summer, but Lizzo is yet to reveal whether she’d be up for joining them.