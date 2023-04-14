Alanis Morissette has some new music to share, and it’s a blistering cover of the opening theme for one of television’s hottest shows.

The “You Oughta Know” singer has just released her new version of “No Return”, the intro song for the second season of “Yellowjackets”, by Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker

“I love the original version of ‘No Return’. It’s just a perfect song,” said Morissette of the track.

“It was a little daunting to be asked to reinterpret it but I see parallels between ‘Yellowjackets’ and my perspective while songwriting: the sheer intensity, that going for the jugular with no fear around going for the profane,” she continued.

“I’ve strived my entire career to support the empowerment of women and sensitives, and see the world through the female lens, and what’s so wonderful about this show is that each character is allowed to be dynamic and complex as opposed to oversimplified, reduced versions of women,” she added. “I feel honoured to be a part of the legacy of Yellowjackets’.”