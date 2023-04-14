Ali Wong had a great time filming her 2019 movie “Always Be My Maybe”.

With the success of her new Netflix comedy “Beef”, an interview Wong did with Ellen DeGeneres a few years ago has resurfaced online.

In the DeGeneres chat, Wong spoke about getting Netflix to spend a lot of money just so she could kiss Daniel Dae Kim and Keanu Reeves in the flick, that she co-wrote and starred in.

Keanu Reeves and Ali Wong. — Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Wong said of the film, “I kiss a lot of men. It’s like, who wrote this movie, right?

“I kiss a lot of sexy men. I kiss Daniel Dae Kim. I kiss Keanu Reeves. I basically made Netflix spend all this money on a movie just so I could kiss Daniel Dae Kim and Keanu Reeves.”

Wong was still married to her husband Justin Hakuta at the time, but they divorced in 2022.

She admitted to DeGeneres of whether there were sparks flying between her and the men on set: “I’ve been with the same dude for 10 years. I would have chemistry with a turtle at this point.”

