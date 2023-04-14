Lewis Capaldi may be a huge star, but he still shares his house with his best friend and his girlfriend.

The “Before You Go” hitmaker chatted to ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier about his living situation, explaining: “Well, I moved in with one of my best friends, Niall Cocks his name is… it’s an unfortunate last name.

“But, it’s apt, let me tell you that. His girlfriend just got back from like a year’s travelling, he stayed with her for a year. That’s mental. True love, though.”

Capaldi, who just released his new song “Wish You The Best”, admitted, “I would never do it. They never saw each other for that year. That’s mental, that’s wild. But, fair play to them! Naomi and Niall.

“But, now that she’s back, she’s started to slowly creep in.”

Despite his showbiz status, Capaldi isn’t going to let them live there rent free, telling us: “She’s kinda there a lot, then all of a sudden we’ve agreed upon a rent price. Because enough is enough, this is my roof, and you guys are taking me for a ride here.”

The musician added of whether he’s a good roommate: “You know what, my flatmate Niall is kind of handsome, well kept. He’s got like a nice beard that’s all trimmed [and] ripped, you’d think I’m the messy one if you had a look at us. Because I look like a bag of s**t sometimes, that’s ok, we can say that. I’ve not dressed up for this unfortunately.

“But, I am cleaner than him for sure. We have an air fryer, he does not clean that f**king thing ever. He hasn’t cleaned the f**king thing once! Never! He uses it all the time,” clearly getting riled up in the hilarious rant.

Pointing out he regularly cleans the air fryer and uses aluminium foil as well, Capaldi warned his friend his rent was going up, joking: “F**k you and your stupid girlfriend!” adding: “Sorry, I got heated up!”