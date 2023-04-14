Britney Spears is gearing up to tell her own story.

According to sources, the pop superstar has finished writing her memoir, which will be released this fall, Page Six reported.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Sells Her Calabasas Home For Over $10 Million

“Britney’s book is a story of triumph. It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood – being a little girl with big dreams – her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship,” one source told the outlet.

“It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Ashgari,” they said.

The source added, “Britney’s book is brutally honest and from the heart. No stone is left unturned. Its truly a female empowerment story – her taking control of her life.”

READ MORE: Britney Spears Calls Out ‘Constant Lies’ And ‘Borderline Harassment’ From Tabloids

Another source close to the publication also praised the book, and described more about what fans can expect when they finally get to read it.

“This book is a gift….There are parts of this book that every person—particularly every woman—can relate to and feel less alone. She transforms joy and pain into something transcendent: art,” the source said.

“This is an inspiring read, not only because it shows the strength of Britney’s spirit, but because her story is told with such style, wit, intelligence, honesty, and without any self-pity. She is entirely winning in these pages,” they added. “This book will… shake the world. I believe that it will also be a groundbreaking instant bestseller.”

Amid her conservatorship battle, Spears was the subject of a number of high-profile documentaries, including 2021’s “Framing Britney Spears”, which she did not participate in.