Nicolas Cage dropped by Thursday night’s edition of “The Late Show”, where host Stephen Colbert posed a provocative question by asking him to name his top five Nic Cage films.

“I will start with ‘Pig’, that’s my favorite movie that I’ve ever made,” Cage replied, referencing the acclaimed 2021 drama in which he plays a brilliant but tormented chef on a mission to retrieve his beloved pig after its been kidnapped.

“I love ‘Mandy’, I love “Bringing Out the Dead’, Martin Scorsese directed,” he continued.

He rounded out his top five with “Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans”, and “Joe”.

Colbert, however, noted that his favourite was “Face/Off”.

“I like that one a lot,” Cage declared. “I love ‘Face/Off’.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.