Ben Affleck is remembering one of his worst acting performances.

During his appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”, the “Air” star recalled his brief cameo in the 1992 “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” movie.

“I got one line … it was for a basketball player,” he said.

He told a werewolf who was running through the gym to “take [the ball]” and thought his delivery was “good.”

When it came to watching the film in theatres, however, Affleck was shocked to discover he sounded nothing like himself.

“I was feeling it; I felt authentically afraid. And then I went and saw the movie with friends … and I sounded very different. And I realized right then they re-recorded my line,” he revealed.

“I was so bad. They needed me to be in the scene, but the director [Fran Rubel Kuzui] obviously [was like], ‘I can’t hear the voice again!’ ” he continued. “They had to pay someone to come in and say, ‘Hey man, take it.’ Because apparently, I couldn’t say that convincingly enough.”

Affleck took it with good humour as they rewatched the clip, joking, “Sounds like Chris Tucker!”