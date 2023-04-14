Taylor Swift knows how to get through a crisis.

On Thursday night, Swift performed her first of three sold-out shows at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, where she dealt with a minor wardrobe malfunction.

READ MORE: Inside Taylor Swift’s Epic Return To The Stage Since Joe Alwyn Split News

A video posted to TikTok shows the Grammy-winner having her garter fixed after it snapped while onstage.

The garter around her leg snapped while she was performing her hit “Lavender Haze”, and she had it all fixed up while singing “Anti-Hero”.

Without missing a beat, Swift mouthed a couple words to two crew members, who held to detached and remove the garter while she continued her song.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Initiated ‘Decision To Break Up’ With Joe Alwyn, Source Says

She even nodded for the audience while singing the very apt line from the song, “I end up in crisis (tale as old as time)”

The garter was part of a sequin outfit designed by Oscar de la Renta, one of many costume changes each night on her big Eras Tour.