Lewis Capaldi responded in true Lewis Capaldi fashion after being shown a clip of Niall Horan discussing the downsides to travelling with him.

Capaldi sat down with ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier, with the host showing him a clip of our recent chat with the One Direction hitmaker, in which he said his friend was constantly gassy and swore a lot.

The pair went on an epic roadtrip to Ireland for Prime Video’s “Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi”, with us asking Horan what the pros and cons to being on the road with Capaldi were.

He said, “I’d say the worst thing is the constant farting. And I thought I could swear… but Capaldi’s got one up on me on that one for sure.”

Capaldi responded when Tavernier questioned whether he’d been farting during our chat, “No, I’ve been sucking my farts in don’t worry. When I get out of here I’m going to let loose, f**king trust me!

“He’s a dream to travel with, I will say that, but he’s quite right, I hold my hands up, sometimes I be farting, sometimes I be cussin’.”

Capaldi definitely says it how it is in interviews, and elsewhere in our chat, he went on a hilarious rant about his friend/roommate never cleaning the air fryer.

The “Someone You Loved” hitmaker, who lives with his friend and his girlfriend, insisted, “I am cleaner than him for sure. We have an air fryer, he does not clean that f**king thing ever. He hasn’t cleaned the f**king thing once! Never! He uses it all the time,” joking: “F**k you and your stupid girlfriend!… Sorry, I got heated up!”