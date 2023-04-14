Elliot Page will be hitting the road to promote his upcoming memoir, Pageboy.

In advance of the forthcoming book’s publication, Page announced he’ll be embarking on a week-long book tour.

“I’m thrilled for people to finally read Pageboy,” Page told People.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to engage with readers and listeners across the country about it,” he added, “and to celebrate other queer and trans stories along the way as well.”

According to the publisher’s description, Pageboy tells the story of his transitional journey in his own words.

“Full of behind the scenes details and intimate interrogations on sex, love, trauma, and Hollywood, Pageboy is the story of a life pushed to the brink,” the synopsis reads. “But at its core, this beautifully written, winding journey of what it means to untangle ourselves from the expectations of others is an ode to stepping into who we truly are with defiance, strength, and joy.”

Page’s book tour kicks off on June 6 in New York before winding up in Washington, D.C. on June 14.

Tuesday, June 6 – Town Hall, New York City

Thursday, June 8 – Los Angeles Times Book Club at Montalbán Theatre, Los Angeles

Saturday, June 10 – City Arts & Lectures at the Sydney Goldstein Theater, San Francisco

Monday, June 12 – Room of One’s Own at Barrymore Theatre, Madison, Wisconsin

Wednesday, June 14 – Sixth & I, Washington, D.C.

Pageboy hits bookstores on June 6.