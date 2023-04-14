Is Taylor Swift opening up to fans about her recent breakup with Joe Alwyn?

That’s what many Swifties are surmising after her Thursday night concert in Tampa, Florida.

According to TMZ, Swift changed things up during the latest stop on her Eras Tour, in which she finishes a song and then heads offstage for a costume change to address the next “era” of her musical career.

During Thursday’s show, after she performed “Everything Has Changed”, a song about a happy relationship, she then transitioned into the next era with the song “Holy Ground”, in which she looks back at a failed romance.

Meanwhile, at one point she addressed the crowd with what appeared to be a reference to her recent split.

“Is it just me,” she asked the crowd, “or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?”