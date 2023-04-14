Denzel Washington wants to touch people’s lives.

In a new interview on “Good Morning America”, the Oscar-winning actor opens up about his work with the Boys & Girls Club, and reveals how he once met a very young Drake.

“You just never know who you touch. I met a kid in Toronto who came up and was fascinated because I was like this star, and he wanted to talk to me, and he couldn’t believe that he met me,” Washington said.

“Well, 10 or 15 years later, he came up and he said, ‘You don’t remember when you met me.’ I said, ‘No.’ His name is Drake. And he said what I said to him, he never forgot.”

Washington is himself an alumnus of the Boys & Girls Club, and looked back on his own experiences as the organization celebrates opening its 5,000th location.

“I was that 6-year-old kid that was nervous. What am I now? I’m still that 6-year-old, wide-eyed kid who’s curious about life,” the actor said. “I was being taught about grace, about winning with grace and losing with grace, and being a leader and all of these things.”