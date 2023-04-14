Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A 911 call is offering more insight into why police in Daytona, Florida, were searching for Drake Bell.

In the call, obtained by TMZ, an Orlando PD officer is heard speaking with a 911 operator about Bell, and his family’s concerns.

READ MORE: ‘Drake & Josh’ Star Drake Bell Tweets After Police Says He Is Now ‘Safe’: ‘You Leave Your Phone In Car & This?’

According to the officer, authorities were treating Bell’s disappearance as a “possible attempted suicide.”

Explaining the situation, the officer says, “Basically, there is a celebrity who had a falling out with his wife… we got involved because he’s been texting the family in California saying he’s going to get drunk and hang himself.”

Previously, Daytona PD shared an update to confirm they’d been in contact with the “Drake & Josh” star, and he was safe.

Bell subsequently took to Twitter to downplay the incident.

You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this? 😂 — DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) April 13, 2023

The disturbing audio comes after a Page Six report that Bell had separated from wife Janet Von Schmeling.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.