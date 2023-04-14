Lewis Capaldi is off the market.

The musician sat down with ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier, confirming that he’s no longer on Tinder Gold, after telling us he was on the app last time we spoke to him.

Capaldi said when asked if he’s all “wifed up”: “I’m girlfriended up.”

The singer is thought to be dating actor Ellie MacDowall.

He didn’t name her in our chat, but told us: “Yes, she is a lady… just about, I think. I’ll have to double check, I should ask her.”

Elsewhere in our interview, Capaldi spoke about what it’s like living with his best friend Niall and his girlfriend Naomi.

Capaldi insisted his girlfriend would not be moving in with them, telling Tavernier: “No! Can you imagine that? Sounds like the start of a bad sitcom, but no, she will not be moving in with us, because I think I’m holding on to my youth a bit too much.

“Also, she’s a bit younger…” he added, before quickly stopping himself and saying: “Never mind, she’s three years younger than me! Nothing weird.

“The way I said that was like she was in school.”

Capaldi finished up, “But, anyway, yes I have a lady… Just about, and [I] hope I still have one after this.”

No doubt Capaldi doesn’t want his girlfriend to see what his roommate Niall is like with their air fryer, with him going on a hilarious rant about how he never cleans it.

He insisted, “I am cleaner than him for sure. We have an air fryer, he does not clean that f**king thing ever. He hasn’t cleaned the f**king thing once! Never! He uses it all the time,” joking: “F**k you and your stupid girlfriend!… Sorry, I got heated up!”