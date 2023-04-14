Vanessa Hudgens is basking in every minute of being engaged.

On Friday, the 34-year-old actress told “Today”‘s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that “it feels amazing” being a fiancée to Cole Tucker, 26.

“It’s so funny, I was talking about this with Cole…. People are always like, ‘Does it feel different? [Do] things feel different [getting engaged]?’ That was always my question normally,” said the “High School Musical” star, “but now I get to be asked it.

READ MORE: Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Engagement Ring At The 2023 Oscars

“And you know what, it actually does,” she continued. “There’s a sense of security. You feel so safe. It’s the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée.”

Hudgens, who got engaged to Tucker in February after roughly two years of dating, “knew” early on that the baseball star was the one.

“I knew. After our first weekend together, I called my sister and was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband,'” she recalled, pointing out that she was attracted to “who he is.”

READ MORE: Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Her Engagement To Cole Tucker

During her appearance on the show, Hudgens also acknowledged one of Tucker’s tweets from 2012, back when he was a teen. At the time he tweeted: “in search of: A girl who’s down to watch ‘High School Musical’ with me and scratch my back.”

“I know it really is so funny,” Hudgens, who starred as Gabriella Montez in the Disney film franchise, said of the funny coincidence.

READ MORE: Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Journey To Finding Love In Valentine’s Day Instagram Post With Fiancé Cole Tucker

Speaking of her engagement last month, the actress told People that she “was extremely surprised,” of her beau’s proposal even though they “had definitely talked about it.”

“I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened,” she elaborated. “It definitely caught me off guard and I was bawling my eyes out.”