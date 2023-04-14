Jamie Foxx’s double continues to fill in for the star in his absence.

TMZ reports that Travis Parker, the actor’s double who has stepped in for filming on the set of “Back in Action” as Foxx recuperates, will continue for the rest of the shoot.

It’s still unclear the root of the medical complications that sent the star to the hospital, but all of his family are in town in Atlanta to support him.

He’s still undergoing tests with no estimate for his release, let alone his return to the set. There were 8 days of filming left according to the outlet.

“Back in Action” saw Foxx starring opposite Cameron Diaz in the film.

Despite the concern over his health, he is supposedly in good spirits as he jokes with the medical staff.