King Charles is proud of his boys.

On Friday morning, the British monarch visited the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst for the 200th Sovereign’s Parade, and addressed the gathered cadets.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, I am so very pleased to be with you today for the 200th Sovereign’s Parade and to share in this most special of days for those of you commissioning as the future leaders of the British Army, and the Armies of our close allies,” he told the crowd.

He continued, “I am under no illusions as to how hard you have all worked over the past 44 weeks, and I hope you feel justifiably proud of your achievements. Of course, I know you would not be here without the tremendous support of your family and friends who, I am delighted to see, can join us in such numbers today.”

Charles then referenced his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, who both graduated the Royal Military Academy.

“And, speaking as a father of two alumni of this Academy who remembers their passing out parades, I know they will be full of immense pride in witnessing you on parade,” he said.

The king is also himself an alumnus of the academy, as he shared in his speech.

“Having attended — and survived! — two of the other military academies 50 years ago, I think I have some idea of the challenges which are inherent in military training,” Charles said. “I have experienced the nerves, the exhaustion — even the self-doubt — but, despite such recollections, it is the lifelong friendships which are forged through shared hardship, and the humour that you find in the darkest hours of the coldest, wettest nights, which remain with you.”

At the ceremony, Charles inspected the 171 new cadets who will hold the royal commission, presenting the new Colours and Sovereign’s Banner to the receiving Ensigns.

The coronation of King Charles is set to take place on May 6.