The chilly relationship between sisters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle is nowhere near thawing.

That’s the takeaway from a new interview with royal expert Tom Bower, a former BBC journalist who spoke with Britain’s GBN about the recent news that the Duchess of Sussex won’t be accompanying husband Prince Harry to the coronation of King Charles III.

“We must all be grateful that Kate, in the end I think, prevented Meghan from coming and said she wouldn’t have her there under any circumstances, and if she did come, she’d have to sit at the back,” Bower told GBN host (and former Brexit mastermind) Nigel Farage.

However, Bowers conceded that Harry’s presence at the coronation is “constitutionally important” for the royal family.

“After all, if — God forbid — something happened to the Cambridges, if all of them died, we’d have King Harry on the throne after Charles,” he explained.

“So he’s got to be there,” Bower added. “The question is what his role will be when he gets to London, and I think the arguments over the last few days have been very much to minimize his presence in [Westminster] Abbey.”