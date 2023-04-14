The box office for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” just keeps on growing.

In fact, Variety reports that the CGI-animated blockbuster has surpassed $500 million at the box office worldwide.

Hitting that milestone makes “Super Mario” the most successful movie in Hollywood history to be based on a video game, outpacing the box office takes of “Warcraft” and “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu”, which raked in $439 million and $449 million, respectively.

READ MORE: ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Sets Box-Office Record With $377M Opening Weekend

As Variety points out, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has so far brought in $260.3 million domestically and $248.4 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $508.7 million as the film approaches its second weekend of release.

Thanks to those phenomenal ticket sales, the film has officially surpassed “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” to become the highest-grossing movie of 2023.