Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back.

The two stars are reuniting on the set of “Bad Boys 4” after three years since the previous film.

The 54-year-old actor was seen stepping out on set ahead of his co-star in the newest photos from set.

Smith donned an Adidas tracksuit as he made his way out of his trailer.

READ MORE: Will Smith Had To Drop Out Of Grammys Hip Hop Tribute Due To ‘Bad Boys 4’ Scheduling Conflict

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence spotted on the Atlanta, Georgia set of Bad Boys – Photo credit: OG-MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence spotted on the Atlanta, Georgia set of Bad Boys – Photo credit: OG-MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

The actor is slowly returning to the filmmaking after the 2022 Oscars controversy put his career on pause.

Lawrence was seen shortly after dressed in a white shirt with a paint pattern across it and distressed jogger pants that seemed intentionally dirtied.

READ MORE: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Confirm ‘Bad Boys’ 4 Via Instagram Video

Martin Lawrence films scenes with Will Smith on the Atlanta, Georgia set of Bad Boys 4 – Photo credit: OG-MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Their costar John Salley and action film superproducer Jerry Bruckheimer were also spotted on set according to the DailyMail.

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing the newest entry in the franchise, taking over for original director Michael Bay with “Bad Boys For Life”.

The first film came out in 1995, following their two narcotics detectives in Miami.