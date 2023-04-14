Mark Sheehan, the guitarist of Irish rock band The Script, has passed away at the age of 46.

The musician died in hospital on April 14 after a brief illness, his bandmates announced in a joint statement shared to their social media pages.

“Much loved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time,” they wrote.

In 2001, Sheehan formed The Script with frontman Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power. They released their debut self-titled album in 2008, which quickly gained popularity with chart-topping hits including “We Cry”, “Breakeven” and “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved”.

Sheehan leaves behind his wife Reena Sheehan, whom he met while she was working as a session singer, and their three children.

Last year, Sheehan stepped back from the band’s U.S. tour leg, which O’Donoghue later revealed was a decision the guitarist made to spend time with his family. He told Sunday World that the band was supportive of Sheehan’s break, describing the group as “a band of brothers” who “stick together no matter what”.

O’Donoghue and Sheehan have been best friends since the age of 12 as they grew up in Dublin together.

Celebs, including fellow musicians and those who work in the entertainment industry, have taken to social media to pay their respects to the late guitarist.

Former “Love Island” host Laura Whitmore reacted to the devastating news on Instagram, writing: “When I first met @thescriptofficial in 2009 I couldn’t take the smile off my face. Mark was always so kind and a tall family man first who happened to also write unbelievable songs. A true talent RIP.”

Photo: Instagram/ TheWhitmore

Ryan Tedder, the frontman and vocalist for OneRepublic; fellow Irish band, Kodaline; and Irish radio host, Dara Quilty, also commemorated Sheehan, noting the “great fortune” and “pleasure” it was to know and work with him.

This was one of the nicest most genuine people I’ve ever had the pleasure of touring with and getting to know. Mark u will be missed https://t.co/5ozxF2GQQt — Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder) April 14, 2023

So sorry to hear the passing of Mark Sheehan! We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and was always such a lovely man! Deepest condolences to his family and his @thescript brothers — Kodaline (@Kodaline) April 14, 2023