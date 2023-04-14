Amazon’s $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM last year has opened the door for Amazon Studios to develop new projects based on some of the studio’s hottest properties, and news is emerging of some upcoming reboots, remakes and sequels currently being considered.

According to Deadline, a look through MGM’s extensive library has identified numerous properties ripe for development.

Among those reportedly on the table are “Legally Blonde”, “Robocop”, “Stargate”, “Fame”, “The Pink Panther” “The Magnificent Seven” and “The Thomas Crown Affair”.

Each property is said to being approached differently, with some eyed for movies, some for television, and some for both.

One property in the latter category is “Legally Blonde”, with Deadline reporting that Amazon Studios is “in active early conversations” about a new movie (presumably featuring star Reese Witherspoon reviving her role) and a TV series.

The studio is also said to be taking a similar approach to “Robocop” and “Stargate”.

Back in 2021, Witherspoon confirmed that “Legally Blonde 3” was in the works, with Mindy Kaling writing the script.