Sarah Jessica Parker is seen at the film set of the "And Just Like That" TV Series in New York, USA - 08 Mar 2023.

It’s all love between co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicole Ari Parker.

The “And Just Like That…” colleagues showed each other some love while celebrating their season 2 wrap.

“Wrap parties=kissing. But not goodbye,” Parker captioned a sweet selfie on Thursday, in which she’s seen giving Nicole a kiss on the cheek.

“@nicoleariparker you ALWAYS smell so good,” she joked.

The actress, who brought fame to her iconic character Carrie Bradshaw since “Sex And the City” premiered in the ’90s, then called the upcoming new episodes a “season of love,” noting that the cast and crew “were ALL heavenly.”

“A season of love indeed,” the show’s official Instagram account commented.

One day later, Nicole shared the same selfie to her own Instagram page, writing: “SJ…This season is so special… 25 years ago…You started a movement..you are Mighty and I’m So so grateful to have been in your gracious loving presence & well yeah..to be sniffed by you.”

“NAP & SJP. Love this,” one fan commented. “#HeyMissParkers Congrats on the season wrap.”

A premiere date for “And Just Like That…” season 2 has yet to be announced.