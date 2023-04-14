Click to share this via email

Adele accidentally interrupted boyfriend Rich Paul’s Twitch livestream.

The 41-year-old sports agent was in the middle of live-streaming on Twitch with social media star Kai Cenat, 21, when he got a FaceTime call from his beau on Thursday.

As Paul reached into his pocket to answer his ringing phone, Cenat’s face immediately lit up as he realized who the incoming call was from.

“Hey baby,” Adele said after Paul picked up.

“I’m streaming, I’ll call you right back,” her boyfriend replied.

“Oh my God,” she responded. “Who are you streaming [with]?”

“I’m streaming with my guy Kai,” Paul answered, prompting Cenat to excitedly chime in: “Hi Adele!”

“Alright, I’ll call you,” the Grammy winner said before exclaiming, “Hi, darling!” to Cenat.

When Paul hung up the phone, the popular content creator continued to let out his excitement over Paul’s superstar girlfriend, saying, “Oh snap!” He then made Paul laugh as he referenced one of Adele’s most popular tracks by singing, “Hello.”

Meanwhile, viewers on the other end were entertained by the sweet yet hilarious moment. They appeared to be just as excited as Cenat was over Adele’s brief appearance on the livestream.

“I LOVE ADELE,” one fan commented.

The powerhouse vocalist is currently performing in Vegas for her “Weekends with Adele” concert residency, which she recently extended.

Back in December, during one of her shows, the singer, 34, serenaded her boyfriend onstage in honour of his 41st birthday.

“I love you more than life itself — we wish you happy birthday,” Adele said in a video captured by a Twitter user before leading the audience in singing “Happy Birthday.”