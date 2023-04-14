Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Mad Max: Fury Road' at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

In an unsurprising development following the death of Lisa Marie Presley, full custody of the 14-year-old twins she shared with Michael Lockwood has been officially granted to their father.

Lockwood was appointed as the guardian ad litem to daughters Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love on Thursday, with no one opposing the arrangement in court, ET has confirmed. Neither Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, or her 33-year-old daughter, Riley Keough, were in attendance for the hearing, which was held in a Los Angeles court regarding Lockwood’s petition to represent the twins in the family’s ongoing trust battle.

The musician’s lawyer, Scott Rahn, said he was “ready, able and willing to protect their interests” before judge, Lynn Healey Scaduto, granted the request, as per People.

When Scaduto asked if Lockwood had preexisting relationships with any of the parties involved in the case, Rahn noted that they were all on good terms, despite a source previously telling People that he wasn’t invited to Lisa Marie’s funeral because his presence was “the last thing” she would have wanted.

READ MORE: Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley: A History of Their Complicated Relationship

“Lockwood has a good, collegial, familial relationship with all of the parties involved,” Rahn told the judge. “He is not only legally bound but also morally bound to protect [the twins’] interests.”

The legal move comes amid contention surrounding Lisa Marie’s estate.

In February, two weeks after Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla filed paperwork challenging a 2016 amendment to her daughter’s will, which removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees and named Riley and her brother, Benjamin Keough, as the new co-trustees. (Benjamin died in 2020, leaving Riley as the sole heir.)

Riley and Priscilla made many public appearances together in 2022 to promote the “Elvis” biopic, but their relationship was said to have soured in light of the legal dispute.

READ MORE: Priscilla Presley Says Rumored Feud Between Her and Riley Keough Is Untrue, Gets Emotional Over Granddaughter

Earlier this month, however, Priscilla said reports of any bad blood between her and Riley are untrue.

A hearing to address Lisa Marie’s estate is scheduled for May 16th.

“Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member,” a source told ET in February. “She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this.”

Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12 after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54.

More From ET:

Billy Corgan Opens Up About His Friendship With Lisa Marie Presley and Performing at Her Funeral

Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Supports Him at ‘Live’ for His Final Show as Co-Host

Elvis Presley’s Ex Linda Thompson Shares Childhood Photos of Lisa Marie Presley, Praises Riley Keough