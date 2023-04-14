Click to share this via email

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their kids, Luna and Miles, enjoy a whimsical voyage on 'it's a small world' at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. on April 14, 2022 while celebrating Luna's 6th birthday at Disneyland Resort.

John Legend is showering his eldest daughter Luna with nothing but love on her seventh birthday.

The “All Of Me” singer gushed over his and wife Chrissy Teigen’s first-born child in honour of her special day.

“Happy 7th birthday to our kind, smart, creative, beautiful little girl Luna Simone,” Legend captioned an adorable Instagram Carousel that includes a heartwarming selfie of Luna on his shoulders, plus pics of her proudly holding up her artwork.

“She brings us so much light and love every single day and I feel so lucky to be her dad,” he concluded.

Luna received a number of birthday wishes in the comments section of her father’s post, including one from Mindy Kaling among other celebs.

“How is she already 7?!” one person commented, while celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, who is a close friend to Legend’s family, thanked him “for making her.”

Chrissy’s mom, Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen also showed some love on her son-in-law’s post wishing her granddaughter a “Happy Birthday.”