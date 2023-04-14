New York City has officially declared April 14th as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Day.”

On Friday, the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, signed a proclamation, marking the special day in honour of the beloved Prime Video series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

The show, now in its fifth and final season, “is being recognized for the iconic path it has blazed worldwide and the positive impact it has had in New York City,” as per an official press release obtained by ET Canada.

READ MORE: Rachel Brosnahan On How ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ ‘Changed Me’

The final season of #MrsMaisel is here! Make sure to catch the first 3 eps on @PrimeVideo now. Also delighted to proclaim today "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Day" on behalf of @NYCMayor to @MaiselTV for their creative & economic contributions to NYC! 👏🎤pic.twitter.com/tKw0aG0VCn — NYC Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment (MOME) (@MadeinNY) April 14, 2023

For the past five seasons, the award-winning comedy drama, starring Rachel Brosnahan as Maisel, has used N.Y.C. as its set, filming in over 366 locations throughout the five boroughs, primarily in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Over the course of its seven-year run, “Mrs. Maisel” has played a role in boosting the economy, supporting local businesses and showcasing the cinematic beauty the city has to offer.

In an official statement, Adams expressed that he loves “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” because “it showcases the beautiful streets of New York City, features a strong female lead character, and is the perfect example of how our city’s film and TV industry creates jobs, and generates economic activity for local businesses.”

Emmy-winner @MaiselTV created thousands of jobs for NYers, supported small businesses, boosted the local economy & showcased the beauty of NYC over 5 seasons – TY! Hires include: ✅344 dancers

✅580 musicians

✅981 dayplayers

✅35,619 background actors

✅366 NYC locations shot pic.twitter.com/fYKC1h4jz8 — NYC Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment (MOME) (@MadeinNY) April 14, 2023

READ MORE: Rachel Brosnahan Admits Being ‘Emotional’ Filming Her Final ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Scene, Says She Took ‘All Of Midge’s Coats’

“This industry supports more than 185,000 jobs and more than $82 billion in total economic output,” he noted, adding that the city will “continue to work with studios and stakeholders, like Prime Video, to ensure New York City is made available to them for their production needs.”

The first three episodes of season five of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” premiered today, with a new episode releasing every Friday until May 26th.