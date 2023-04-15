Ryan Reynolds is “gobsmacked and emotional as all hell” after being honoured for his humanitarian work by the Canadian Academy during this year’s Canadian Screen Awards.
The “Deadpool” star was on hand for the Comedic & Dramatic Arts Awards portion of this year’s awards, held Friday night at Meridian Hall in Toronto.
The ceremony concluded four days of in-person events honouring the achievements of Canadian talent in film, television and digital media.
Reynolds took to the stage to accept this year’s Humanitarian Award, accompanied by Everett Ho and Lisa Charendoff of SickKids Foundation. “The prestigious honour is presented to an individual in recognition of an extraordinary humanitarian contribution or act of compassion,” notes the Canadian Academy of the award.
“Thank you @thecdnacademy for this incredible honour tonight,” wrote Reynolds in an Instagram post. “The day started with a visit to @sickkidsvs with the always magical, @lcharendoff — and finished in a fancy tux, surrounded by some of the smartest, most innovative Canadian artists — all under one roof. I was gobsmacked and emotional as all hell.”