Ryan Reynolds accepts the 2023 Humanitarian Award at the Comedic & Dramatic Arts Awards during the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards on April 14, 2023 in Toronto

Ryan Reynolds is “gobsmacked and emotional as all hell” after being honoured for his humanitarian work by the Canadian Academy during this year’s Canadian Screen Awards.

The “Deadpool” star was on hand for the Comedic & Dramatic Arts Awards portion of this year’s awards, held Friday night at Meridian Hall in Toronto.

The ceremony concluded four days of in-person events honouring the achievements of Canadian talent in film, television and digital media.

Reynolds took to the stage to accept this year’s Humanitarian Award, accompanied by Everett Ho and Lisa Charendoff of SickKids Foundation. “The prestigious honour is presented to an individual in recognition of an extraordinary humanitarian contribution or act of compassion,” notes the Canadian Academy of the award.

Reynolds later took to social media to share his gratitude for the award, along with some photos from the evening, in addition to a few taken during his visit to Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children earlier in the day.

“Thank you @thecdnacademy for this incredible honour tonight,” wrote Reynolds in an Instagram post. “The day started with a visit to @sickkidsvs with the always magical, @lcharendoff — and finished in a fancy tux, surrounded by some of the smartest, most innovative Canadian artists — all under one roof. I was gobsmacked and emotional as all hell.”