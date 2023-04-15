On Friday, April 14, the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television celebrated the final presentation of the 2023 edition Canadian Screen Week, wrapping up four days of in-person events honouring the year’s best Canadian film, TV and digital media.

Friday featured the Comedic and Dramatic Arts Awards, which recognized the best of television performance and craft categories.

CBC drama “The Porter” took the lead, winning a record-setting 12 Canadian Screen Awards, including wins for: Best Drama Series; Best Direction, Drama Series; Best Writing, Drama Series; and Best Guest Performance, Drama Series for Alfre Woodward.

Hamza Haq of CTV medical drama “Transplant” won this year’s award for Best Lead Performer, Drama Series, making his third third consecutive win in that category.

The second season of CBC’s “Sort Of” commanded the comedy categories with seven wins, including: Best Comedy Series; Best Lead Performer, Comedy, for star Bilal Baig; Best Guest Performance, Comedy for Amanda Brugel; and Best Writing, Comedy, for Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, the duo’s second consecutive win in that category.

In the film categories, Clement Virgo’s “Brother” received a record 12 Canadian Screen Awards at The Cinematic Arts Awards, held on Thursday, April 13, including: Best Motion Picture; Achievement in Direction, and Adapted Screenplay for Clement Virgo; Performance in a Leading Role for Lamar Johnson; and Performance in a Supporting Role for Aaron Pierre.

Friday’s Comedic and Dramatic Arts Awards also featured special appearances by Ryan Reynolds, accepting the Humanitarian Award, and Catherine O’Hara, who was honoured with the Academy Icon Award.

“The opportunity to recognize and commemorate the outstanding individuals who make up our screen-based industries both in front of and behind the camera, as well as our incredible group of Special Award recipients, has been nothing short of inspiring,” said Canadian Academy CEO Tammy Frick. “I want to extend both a heartfelt thank you to the incredible team who helped make these celebrations possible, and mighty congratulations to all of the immensely talented 2023 Canadian Screen Awards winners.”

The Canadian Screen Awards with Samantha Bee will air on CBC this Sunday, April 16, hosted by Samantha Bee and written by a team that includes Canadians Jason Jones, former “Daily Show” correspondent, and Scott Vrooman, former staff writer on “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj”, described as an “hour-long star-studded broadcast special” that “will serve as a comprehensive survey of the previous year, diving into some of the best moments in Canadian television and film, exciting celebrity interviews, exclusive access to this year’s illustrious slate of Special Award recipients.” The special will also feature some very special guests including Amy Poehler, Mae Martin, Adam DiMarco and Lamar Johnson.

Here are this year’s Canadian Screen Award winners in the major categories:

Best comedy series – “Sort Of”

Best drama series – “The Porter”

Best lead performer, comedy – Bilal Baig, “Sort Of”

Best lead performer, drama – Hamza Haq, “Transplant”

Best lead performer, TV movie – Martha Henry, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”

Best supporting performer, comedy – Ennis Esmer, “Children Ruin Everything”

Best supporting performer, drama – Christopher Plummer, “Departure”

Best guest performer, comedy – Amanda Brugel, “Sort Of”

Best guest performer, drama – Alfre Woodard, “The Porter”

Best live entertainment special – “The 2022 Juno Awards”

Best host, live entertainment special – Simu Liu, “The 2022 Juno Awards”