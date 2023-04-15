Fans of Quentin Tarantino’s cinematic output may have noticed that there’s one area where the acclaimed filmmaker rarely visits: the bedroom.

In a recent interview with Catalan Spanish newspaper Diari ARA, the director of such hits as “Pulp Fiction” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” explains why he doesn’t tend to include sex scenes in his films.

“It’s true, sex is not part of my vision of cinema,” Tarantino declared.

According to Tarantino, sex scenes can be a nightmare to film. “And the truth is that, in real life, it’s a pain to shoot sex scenes, everyone is very tense,” he said, also pointing out that the current environment, in which intimacy coordinators are brought in, have only served to complicate things.

“And if it was already a bit problematic to do it before, now it is even more so,” he said. “If there had ever been a sex scene that was essential to the story, I would have, but so far it hasn’t been necessary.

During the interview, Tarantino also confirmed his upcoming 10th film, reportedly titled “The Film Critic”, will be his last, and explained why he was ready to stop directing.

“It’s just that I’ve been making movies for 30 years and I’m ready to quit,” he said.