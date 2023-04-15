Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Could television’s most famous gang of lifeguards be heading back to beach?

That could be the case, according to a report from Deadline that a new reboot of “Baywatch” is in development.

Production company Freemantle, which owns the rights to the series, has been holding “early talks” with various television broadcasters and streaming services, geared at finding a home for a new “Batwatch” series.

READ MORE: Jason Momoa Has Banned His Kids From Watching ‘Baywatch’: ‘We Don’t Say The B-Word’

“There are currently no creatives attached to the reboot,” noted Deadline.

The series made international stars of the likes of David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.

The idea for rebooting “Batwatch” has actually been kicking around for a few years; back in 2018, Fremantle International COO Bob McCourt told Deadline that a remake has “definitely been discussed,” despite the box-office failure of the 2017 “Baywatch” movie starring Dwayne Johnson.