Although “Love Is Blind” stars Jackie Bonds and her fiancé Marshall Glaze appeared to have a promising start on season 4, the two ultimately never made it to the alter.

Nonetheless, ahead of Netflix’s “Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion”, Bonds, 27, tells ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté that she has “no regrets” about how she handled Glaze, a fan-favourite on the show.

“I don’t regret how I handled him,” she said of her ex, assuring that she took care of him in “the correct way.”

READ MORE: ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion Special To Air Live: ‘Anything Could Happen’

“And I will continue to handle him the way I’ve been handling it,” she added.

Jackie Bonds, Marshall Glaze in episode 404 of “Love is Blind”. — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

In regards to the emotional turmoil she experienced filming the popular reality series, Bonds assured “it wasn’t in regards to Marshall,” but rather the pressure and stress she dealt with internally about taking care of her family at home.

“[It was] about my personal business. I have my father that I have to take care of [and], you know, family things. So being in this fantasy land for a short period of time and then having a transition back to reality, that’s when everything kicked in,” the dental assistant explained. “Because now I have to be conscious of Marshall and I have to be conscious of how he is going to feel with my family and, you know, the things that I’m going through.

“I have to just be mindful of everybody,” she continued. “And that’s what was really starting to get to me for sure.”

READ MORE: ‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Shayne Jansen Supports Season 4 Villain Irina Solomonova Amid Her Apology

Jackie Bonds, Marshall Glaze in episode 405 of “Love is Blind”. — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

In season 4, following Bonds and Glaze’s breakup, Jackie did not appear in the remainder of the episodes. On her end, things left off with her meeting up with ex Josh Demas at a coffee shop where they decided to give their relationship a try after he attempted to pursue her at co-star Chelsea Griffin’s birthday party, prior to her split from Glaze. From Viewers’ perspective, Demas appeared to be toxic and has been dubbed a “walking red flag” while Marshall appeared as the nice guy.

So where do Jackie and Josh remain now?

“Well, me and Mr. Toxic a.k.a Red Flag, we are together,” Bonds told Chanté, adding, “We are very strong.”

Josh Demas in season 4 of “Love is Blind”. — Photo: Monty Brinton/Netflix

As for Glaze, the marketing manager, 27, revealed he is very much single, and where he stands with Bonds.

“Jackie and I have spoken. The relationship is not there,” he told Chanté, “But I’m okay with that.”

“It’s totally fine. [We] don’t have to be friends,” he added, going on to state he’s “still open to love” and is “excited for the future.”

When asked if he regrets telling Josh to back off of Jackie in the pods instead of, now in hindsight, allowing their relationship to run its course to see where it would have landed, Glaze doesn’t recall their confrontation that occurred onscreen, admitting his “recollection is a little hazy.”

READ MORE: ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Bartise Bowden Reveals He’s A Father: ‘Meet My Little Man’

“I’m maybe remembering this incorrectly. I don’t believe that I told him to back off, but that’s what [Josh and Jackie] meant [to do],” he said.

Glaze admits that if that’s what played out on screen, then “that’s what was said,” admitting it was “not the right thing to do.”

“I shouldn’t have done that and know it is what it is at this point.”

“Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion”, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, airs April 16th on Netflix at 5PM PT / 8PM ET.