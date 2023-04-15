Guy Ritchie is facing a lawsuit for his Matthew McConaughey- led film “The Gentlemen”.

The lawsuit was filed last month in the London High Court by writer and actor Mickey De Hara, who claims he was hired by Ritchie to write a sequel to his 2008 gangster flick “RockNRolla”. De Hara delivered the screenplay, “about a protagonist who runs a marijuana business,” as per Variety, to Ritchie in 2018, however he claims the director told him that “the time of the gangster movie was over,” suggesting the project was axed.

Nonetheless, “The Gentlemen” was released two years later.

De Hara claims that the film, which also stars Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery, is a “substantial” reproduction of his script, given McConaughey portrays a gangster named Mickey who is trying to sell off his marijuana empire.

READ MORE: ‘The Covenant’: Jake Gyllenhaal Is A Man On A Mission In New Guy Ritchie Film

De Hara’s lawsuit not only states that “The Gentlemen” is a replica of his cast of characters and their characterization, but that it also copies “unique aspects of the plot,” including the protagonist-run marijuana empire and an aristocrat with a drug-addicted child.

According to legal documents, one scene in particular was reproduced directly from De Hara’s script. The scene in question sees Colin Farrell’s character “Coach,” who “leads a group of fighters called The Toddlers, get into a scuffle with some youths in a cafe and squirts vinegar into their eyes,” as per Variety. De Hara asserts his screenplay also included a character named Coach “who led a group of thugs nicknamed The Baby Squad.”

Michelle Dockery as Rosalind Pearson and Matthew McConaughey as Mickey Pearson- “The Gentlemen”. — Photo: C Raphael/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

Following the January 2020 release of the film, De Hara says he texted Ritchie drawing attention to the similarities between the director’s theatrical release and his original screenplay. Ritchie replied, writing, “Mickey, I and my people have tried to contact you for some years now. There was no response. I am happy for us to sit down and have a chat,” but De Hara denies that the filmmaker ever reached out prior to the film release.

A few months later, in April 2020, De Hara claims he asked Ritchie for a writer credit before the film’s digital release, but was shut down by Ritchie and one of his associates, who instead offered him a writing credit on a different project that he had nothing to do with.

READ MORE: Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding & More Star In Action-Packed New Trailer For ‘The Gentlemen’

“I have a feeling that might be too late Mickey,” Ritchie texted the writer, according to legal docs. “I’ll try, but what I can do is get you a credit on something in the future. Let me see what I can do. Honestly, we did try to get hold of you.”

Per the lawsuit, De Hara states he “has no intention of seeking credit for original work that was not created by him” and is solely seeking “credit for his original work that has been used in ‘The Gentlemen’ without his consent and without payment of the agreed remuneration.”

Additionally, De Hara is seeking over $250,000, which includes a share of the movie’s profits.

READ MORE: Guy Ritchie ‘Wouldn’t Have Any Issue’ Casting Will Smith In Future Films: ‘Never Met A More Lovely Man’

According to the writer, he first worked with Ritchie on the 2000 film “Snatch” before collaborating with the director again when he asked De Hara to pen the script for “RockNRolla”, which starred Gerard Butler, Thandiwe Newton, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy. While De Hara wrote the “RockNRolla” screenplay- a film, he notes, Ritchie intended to turn into a trilogy- with fellow writer Martin Askew, on IMDb, Ritchie is credited as the sole writer and De Hara and Askew are rather credited as associate producers.

As for “The Gentlemen”, the credited writers listed online are Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies.