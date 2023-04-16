“Love Is Blind”‘ star Micah Lussier says she’s had time to mature since leaving the alter in tears during her and Paul Peden’s very emotional and upsetting wedding day on the season 4 finale.

While speaking with ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté about the shocking ending to her season, where she and Peden ended their relationship moments before saying yes at the altar, Lussier shared that she wants fans to know she’s had “many moments of growth and evolution.”

Speaking of her current relationship with her ex, Lussier noted that they “both needed time to figure things out, grow as people, and potentially grow together as a couple.”

“I think we both just really needed healing at that time,” she continued, adding that, “as for us now, I guess stay tuned.”

“You know, things are still TBD,” she teased.

Paul Peden, Micah Lussieri in episode 403 of “Love is Blind”. — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Lussier went on to explain why she doesn’t regret anything she did.

“I think I was true to myself,” she said. “Whether that comes off as a great version or not, I know who I am as a person.”

She added that she “stands by [her] decisions,” assuring she was all-in with Paul and “would choose [him] a million times over.”

“I don’t regret anything about him, and I don’t regret putting myself out there at all.”

During season 4, there’s a moment where Lussier appears to be actively trying to tempt co-star Kwame Appiah. When asked if she’s nervous heading into the “Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion”, given that Kwame’s now-wife, Chelsea Griffin, has watched the scene, Lussier candidly replied “yeah.”

“I mean, I’m sure there’s going to be lots of opinions,” she said. “I know what was going on in the moment, and it wasn’t really that the minute I chose Paul and the Pods I stood by that I had absolutely zero interest in Kwame, and that was the truth from when I saw him all the way through their marriage.”

“I understand that maybe how I talk to someone seems flirty or like I’m trying to get something out,” she further explained, “[But], I’m really not.”

“And I hope that they know that. I hope there’s no ill will,” she added, wishing them “nothing but the best.”

“I think they made the best decision for them.”

Chelsea Griffin, Kwame Appiah in season 4 of “Love is Blind”. — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

And it seems Kwame and Chelsea’s decision was indeed a good one, despite their compromising issues.

“We’re totally learning to compromise more,” Griffin told Chanté while Appiah added that they’re “working on it.”

“I think married life is definitely a journey. It’s a lot of work, and it definitely puts a lot of perspective on the growth that you need to have on yourself,” Appiah said.

“I think we’re in a great spot. I really, really love Seattle,” he continued, elaborating: “It’s growing on me a lot. I’m currently in my favourite apartment that I’ve ever lived in anywhere ever.”

Meanwhile, his wife noted that she too has seen a transformation in herself this past year.

“I think as much as I know who I am or what I want, a relationship needs compromise and finding middle ground and growing and changing and evolving to be better and I’m so happy that he has brought that out in me,” Griffin said. “And this experience has as well.”

While the couple’s compromising is certainly “better,” Chelsea admitted that her relationship with Kwame’s mother, who was not a fan of her, nor wanted to meet her or support their wedding, still has room to grow.

“I have met her,” Chelsea revealed. “Definitely room to grow, but I’m so happy to be where we are right now.”

“Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion”, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, airs April 16th on Netflix at 5PM PT / 8PM ET.