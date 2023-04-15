US rock band Kiss bass player and singer Gene Simmons performs during the 'End of the Road Tour' in Toluca, Mexico, 04 December 2022.

Gene Simmons is assuring fans that he’s feeling better after he wasn’t his usual self during KISS’ concert Wednesday night in Brazil, where he was forced to perform while sitting down after falling ill.

On Thursday, the 73-year-old musician responded to fans’ concern on Twitter regarding the incident.

“Hey everybody, thanks for the good wishes. I’m fine,” Simmons tweeted. “Yesterday at Manaus Stadium in Brazil, experienced weakness because of dehydration. We stopped for about five minutes, I drank some water, and then all was well. Nothing serious.”

An hour later, the rocker shared a follow-up tweet, elaborating on why he briefly fell ill.

“Ok, kids. Not a big deal. Thanks for your kind wishes,” he began his tweet. “Last night we played Amazon jungle Stadium/Brazil. Humidity and temperature were sky high. I was dehydrated and was forced to sit for a song. We got back on stage in 5 minutes & finished the show.”

Following KISS’ Brazil concert earlier this week, a video shared on social media, sees Simmons holding his bass while sitting in a chair. The one-minute video then cuts to Paul Stanley telling the audience at Arena da Amazônia in Manaus, Brazil they’re going to have to stop the concert to tend to Simmons.

“We’re gonna have to stop,” he says. “Because we love him, right? Let’s give Gene a really loud, ‘Gene!’ One, two, three. Gene!'”

According to People, the concert was halted for about five minutes before Simmons returned to the stage to perform “Say Yeah” while sitting down.

Gene Simmons, baixista e vocalista do Kiss, passa mal e show é brevemente interrompido na Arena da Amazônia. pic.twitter.com/nphJEj1PQo — A Crítica (@ACritica) April 13, 2023

Back in March, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers announced the final dates of their “End of the Road” tour. The band said their final shows will take place where it all started 50 years ago, New York City.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honour to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” the band said in a statement.

The final tour dates will be Dec. 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden.

“The End of the Road” tour kicked off in 2019, but was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

