Fans attending the Saturday, April 15 edition of Katy Perry’s Play residency in Las Vegas witnessed an unexpected surprise when the singer invited audience members onstage — including North West, who was in the audience alongside mom Kim Kardashian.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported that Kardashian and her daughter weren’t the only celebs in the crowd, which also featured Sia and Paris Hilton.

Kardashian took to Instagram Stories to share video from the show, including the moment when Perry calls out from the stage, “Is that North West? Oh my god I have seen all of your TikToks… North, do you want to come onstage?”

West couldn’t control her excitement as she bounded onstage, greeted with a big hug from Perry.

North West jumping of excitement and hugging Kim Kardashian after being invited on stage by Katy Perry is the cutest thing you’ll see today 🥺 pic.twitter.com/1OA780GXd7 — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) April 16, 2023

North West going on Stage pic.twitter.com/2xhTG4qmNL — R 🍄 🖤 (@DaisyDoveCat1) April 16, 2023

Speaking with West onstage, Perry explains that she was 9 years old when she first found her “spark” and began singing, and asked what she wanted to be when she grows up. “Um, everything,” she replied, leaving Perry taken aback.

North West when asked what she wants to be when she grows up: “Everything” She’s just like her dad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AQvyXi4saR — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) April 16, 2023

Then, Perry enlisted West and her friends to be her backup dancers for her performance of “Swish Swish”, with the kids dancing exuberantly throughout the song.

gracie on stage with north west at katy perry’s show ??? 😭 pic.twitter.com/hvePQiEpS8 — destiny (@destinyselmg) April 16, 2023

north west and her friends on stage with katy. too adorable. pic.twitter.com/lzn80rRTFv — jaimie (@kittypurry) April 16, 2023

Later, Kardashian caught up with Perry in her dressing room after the show, with the singer sharing a selfie video via Instagram.

“So what did you think?” Perry asks Kardashian, who responds, “Honestly, I am the biggest Katy Perry fan,” causing Perry’s eyes to widen.

“Well, if you’re a big fan, can I finally be a sister?” Perry asks, with Kardashian agreeing.

“Call me #KatyKardashian,” she wrote in the caption when sharing the video on Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Perry also shared a pic of herself chatting with Kardashian’s daughter backstage, and another in which she’s posing with Kardashian, Sia and Hilton.

