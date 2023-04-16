Gisele Bündchen is moving on after her divorce from Tom Brady.

The Brazilian supermodel took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a video of herself riding a bike, wearing Daisy Duke-style cutoff jeans and a cream-coloured tank top.

READ MORE: Gisele Bündchen Opens Up About Divorce From Tom Brady For First Time, Slams ‘Hurtful’ Rumours She Gave Him An Ultimatum

“We all have our fair shares of trials. Every laugh, every fall, every experience, the good and the bad , everything is here to teach us something and help us grow,” she wrote in the caption, getting philsophical.

“Nothing is permanent,” she continued. “So let’s enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Every day is a gift! ✨”

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bündchen admitted the divorce had hit her hard as she mourns “the death of my dream.”

“It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?” she mused, explaining speculation that Brady’s decision to come out of retirement caused the rift doesn’t paint the full picture.

“What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It’s not so black and white,” she said. “Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart,” adding: “When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance.”