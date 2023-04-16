Click to share this via email

Expectant mom Lindsay Lohan is sharing photos from a baby shower thrown for her by friends.

Lohan, who recently revealed that she and husband Bader Shammas were expecting their first child, took to social media to bring fans into the festivities.

“Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing mama-to-be,” wrote friend Juliet Angus in the caption for a selfie of herself and the “Freaky Friday” star, which Lohan reposted on her Instagram Stories.

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lohan also shared a photo of herself and her sister, singer Aliana Lohan.

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lohan also reposted a pic shared by pal Samantha Pariente.

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Last month, Lohan shared the happy news of her pregnancy with her 12.8 million Instagram followers, posting a photo of a baby’s onesie and the words, “coming soon…”