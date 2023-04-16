Click to share this via email

The Canadian Screen Awards airs tonight, with Samantha Bee hosting the pre-recorded special featuring highlights from the four days of award events that concluded Friday.

Among those highlights is Catherine O’Hara receiving the Academy Icon Award, with the “Schitt’s Creek” star appearing in person during the gala ceremony held on Friday night.

In addition to the award presentation, the special will also feature a conversation between O’Hara and Amy Poehler, and the Canadian Academy shared a special sneak peek on Instagram.

READ MORE: Catherine O’Hara Discusses ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Movie: ‘It Has To Be Worth Doing’

“You know who’s really funny is Ariana Grande,” observes Poehler

“Ohhh, the best!” O’Hara concurs. “Her impersonations are so specific, and accurate, and beautiful — but loose, completely loose and funny. Her dialogue is great.”

“She’s an icon,” Poehler agrees.

“When she would go through one after another on a show, that was crazy,” adds O’Hara.

“She has an incredible ear,” notes Poehler. “Should we give her the Icon Award?

“Yes please,” O’Hara replies. “May I?”

Poehler and O’Hara are no doubt referring to Grande’s hosting stint on “Saturday Night Live” a few years back, when she appeared in a sketch that showcased her uncannily accurate impressions of such singers as Britney Spears, Rihanna and more, while she slayed with impressions of Céline Dion and Christina Aguilera on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.