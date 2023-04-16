Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner went semi-Instagram official. On Saturday, the Puerto Rican rapper took to his Instagram Stories to share a series of videos, riding through the Coachella fair grounds. In the first clip, the rapper recorded himself as he rode in the golf cart and sang along to friend, and collaborator, J Balvin.

Turning up the speed and vibes, the rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, sang along to Lil Baby in the next clip.

In the third video, Bad Bunny — still singing along to the music — took a wild turn, prompting Kendall’s reaction.

“You’re gonna…,” the model says off screen, as her brown tresses blew into the frame of the camera. The video ended shortly after.

The model and the GRAMMY-winning rapper’s wild ride comes after she was spotted supporting him during his headlining set on Friday night.

The 27-year-old supermodel was seen dancing at the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, California as Benito belted out “Depués de la Playa.” During his headlining performance, the “Kardashians” star danced while surrounded by a group of friends. Her muscle was there, too, but they blended in nicely donning an all-black attire.

Kendall was seen in an oversized black jacket over a white top, a denim skirt and black boots. She smiled as she moved her hips to the beat before putting her arms around a girlfriend.

The pair have fueled romance rumors since February.

Since then, Bad Bunny and Kendall have shared a hug and a kiss after a sushi date in Los Angeles and, most recently, enjoyed a romantic horseback ride in Kendall’s neck of the woods.

A source told ET back in March that Kendall is “focusing on herself, work, family and friends and enjoying her time with” the 29-year-old Puerto Rican superstar.

