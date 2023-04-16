Katy Perry has some exciting news for fans.

In a new interview with Out, the “Roar” singer confirmed that she’s working on a new tour, along with her sixth studio album.

Reflecting on her “Play” residency in Las Vegas, Perry said, “It was something I had started thinking about pre-pandemic and [I] was able to take the time and dream it up and do it the right way throughout that time where everybody was on pause.”

She continued, “I had such great luck with timing concerning it. I have so many memories of coming to Las Vegas before I had a residency. I feel very connected to it. It’s where we used to vacation. I used to come to Vegas and visit my grandma. My parents used to drop us off in the basement of the Excalibur! I remember all of it.”

After her residency ends later this year, Perry has big plans to bring her music on the road once again, while she’s also working on a new album.

“I still love making music. I still love spreading light and love,” she added. “I know there’s a lot of people who couldn’t make it to Vegas. The last time I was on tour was in 2018. I’m… due. How about that? I’m due to go out and see the kids that couldn’t make it to Vegas.”